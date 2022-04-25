Last Updated:

IPL 2022: CSK Fans Angered As Jadeja's Team Dropped Crucial Catches Against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings continued to drop important catches during the CSK vs PBKS match, after dropping many catches in the team's last game vs Mumbai Indians.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2022

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Punjab Kings in match no. 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. The match is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where PBKS were sent to bat first after CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to field first. Meanwhile, CSK dropped the catch of PBKS batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa twice within 10 overs of the first innings, which became one of the talking points of the game. 

The Sri Lankan was first dropped in the seventh over of the innings, which was being bowled by skipper Jadeja. In the fourth ball of the over, Rajapaksa took on the long boundary on the deep square leg, as Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped his catch despite putting on a full-length dive and getting both his hands on the ball. Bhanuka was dropped by the second time, again on the bowling of Jadeja in the ninth over. 

While Jadeja fired the ball on a flat length across the off stump, Rajapaksa got down on his back knee and went ahead with a slog sweep. The ball went straight to Mitchell Santner on the deep mid-wicket, but the New Zealand cricketer couldn’t hold on to it, and the ball went for a six. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that CSK dropped a no. of catches during the MI vs CSK game on April 21, which CSK ended up winning by three wickets.

The match featured more drama, including a rare miss of stumping opportunity by MS Dhoni. Following the MI vs CSK match, Jadeja shed his thoughts about the team’s fielding effort and said, “If you aren't winning games, you still want to be calm. (On him dropping catches) It happens, that's why I never take fielding for granted and practice hard. We need to work on our fielding, can't afford to drop catches”.

How did the cricket fans react?

Fans were not impressed by CSK dropping catches against PBKS, as some of them pointed out that Jadeja dropped a catch on Santner’s bowling in the last game, while there was a role reversal in the CSK vs PBKS match. During the MI vs CSK game, Jadeja dropped two catches, while Caribbean veteran Dwyane Bravo and India all-rounder Shivam Dube were the other players who couldn’t hold on to catches. 

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)

