IPL 2022: CSK Finally Drop Big Hint On Jersey Launch Ahead Of Season Opener Vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday dropped a big hint on social media regarding the launch of their new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2022.

CSK took to their official Twitter handle to post a message indicating that the new jersey will be released soon. This comes ahead of Chennai's opening match on March 26. Defending champions CSK will kick-start the IPL 2022 season with a match against last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Saturday.

Former India captain MS Dhoni will continue to lead the side in the upcoming season of the lucrative Indian Premier League. All of CSK's key players, including Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will play in the competition this year, although there's a cloud of confusion hanging around Moeen Ali's participation.

CSK was arguably the only team to bring back its core set of players in the IPL 2022 auction. Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, who was bought by CSK for a whopping sum of Rs. 14 crore, sustained a hamstring injury and is likely to miss the first half of the tournament.

The franchise began its pre-season preparations in Surat, Gujarat, earlier this month. The entire CSK squad, barring a few players, arrived in Surat on March 8 for a 20-day pre-season training camp, which ended on Tuesday. The team has now reached Mumbai, where it is scheduled to play its opening game against KKR on March 26.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings squad: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

