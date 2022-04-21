IPL 2022: CSK Sign 'next Lasith Malinga' As Replacement For Injured NZ Pacer Adam Milne

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after the 30-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), last month. IPL took to their official social media handle on Thursday and shared a media advisory about the development. IPL also informed that Milne has been replaced by a 19-year-old young pacer from Sri Lanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament,” said IPL. The media advisory also stated that Pathirana is set to join the Chennai-based outfit for the rest of the 2022 season, at the price of INR 20 lakh.

More about Matheesha Pathirana's career-

Pathirana previously represented Sri Lanka’s Under-19 World Cup squads in the 2020, 2022 editions, and is known for his medium-pace bowling. Pathirana is also famous among cricket fans with the name of Jr. Lasith Malinga or Next Lasith Malinga, because of the similarity in action he shares with the pace bowling legend. He has played only one T20 match while representing SLC Greys in the 2021 SLC Invitational T20 League and has a big opportunity in front of him, in form of the IPL.

Matheesha Pathirana bowling in a T10 match pic.twitter.com/Zf4zJnEgnj — N. (@Relax_Boissss) April 21, 2022

A look at all the players who have been ruled out of IPL 2022 so far

Meanwhile, Milne is the eighth cricketer to be ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury, following the likes of Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and others. Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Alex Hales, while Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jason Roy. Andrew Tye in place of Mark Wood was another notable replacement, while Rajat Patidar replaced Luvnith Sisodia, and Harshit Rana replaced Rasik Dar. In the meantime, Rajasthan Royals and CSK are yet to announce replacements for Coulter-Nile and Deepak Chahar respectively.

(Image: @OfficialSLC/Twitter)