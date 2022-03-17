IPL 2022: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Gives Cheeky Response To Fan's Personal Question; WATCH

As cricket enthusiasts brace themselves for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's hilarious response to a fan during a Q&A session, is currently doing rounds on social media. As per the video shared by the official Instagram handle of CSK Fan Club, when a fan asks Dhoni about who is the no. 1 person in his house, the legendary cricketer came up with a cheeky response and stated that wife is number one in everyone’s house. Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming 2022 season which commences on March 26, in a bid to win the record 5th IPL title with the Chennai-based outfit.

As per the video, during the virtual interaction, the fan can be seen asking MS Dhoni, “Everybody knows you are the number 1 in all fields but what about your home.?" Responding to the question, Dhoni said, “Everybody out there knows wife is number one in all houses." Indian cricket lovers were enthralled on listening to Dhoni’s reply as they mentioned that the skipper, who had won numerous trophies for teams, is number 2 at his own house.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 will commence with the opening clash on March 26 between the defending champions CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders. All 10 partaking teams of the tournament have already begun their preparations for the tournament, while fans await live action from the exciting season. The Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the two new franchises that are set to join the eight original teams of the tournament starting with the 2022 season.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022 season:

It is pertinent to mention here that Dhoni was one of the four retentions made by CSK for the upcoming season, alongside other superstars like Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The franchise bought back veterans including the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu in the IPL 2022 auction. In the meantime, new exciting talent like Rajvardhan Hangargekar alongside allrounder Shivan Dube are some of the players who joined the team during the auction.

CSK’s Full Squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

