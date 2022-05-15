IPL 2022 | CSK Vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in Match No. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST. The last time the two sides met in the IPL, Gujarat emerged victorious courtesy of a brilliant knock by David Miller and a couple of good cameos from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia. Gujarat are currently on top of the points table and have already qualified for the playoffs, Chennai, on the other hand, are ranked second last on the points table and have been knocked out of the competition.

CSK vs GT: Pitch report

Because of its batting-friendly conditions, Wankhede Stadium is considered a batter's dream. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is expected to be a high-scoring thriller due to the venue's relatively smaller dimensions for boundaries. Fast bowlers are expected to benefit from the extra bounce on the Wankhede pitch. The team that wins the toss will most likely elect to bowl first.

CSK vs GT: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade

Batters: Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Rahul Tewatia, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

CSK vs GT: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Devon Conway (vc), Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali (c)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs GT: Predicted XIs

Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal.

CSK vs GT: Full squads

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

