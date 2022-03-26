IPL 2022, CSK Vs KKR: Ambati Rayudu's Run-out After Jadeja Backs Out Angers CSK Fans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s star batter Ambati Rayudu made headlines during the IPL 2022 season opener between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday for his bizarre dismissal in the first innings of the match. Rayudu walked out to bat in the fifth over of the match, after New Zealand batter Devon Conway in the fifth over. Batting alongside Robin Uthappa, both batters took CSK’s score to a total of 49/2 in the eighth over before Uthappa’s dismissal. However, Rayudu’s bizarre dismissal in the subsequent over became the much talked about point of innings as it was a result of the newly appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja backing out from a run.

In the fourth ball of the ninth over being bowled by Sunil Narine, Jadeja found himself in the strike as he woked the bowl towards wide of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, standing at short mid-wicket. Jadeja took a couple of steps down the pitch, calling for a run, however, the ball didn’t travel too far and Jadeja backed out from the run. Rayudu found himself halfway down the pitch before Jadeja back out and there was no way he could return to the pitch on time.

The Kolkata skipper was quick with his throw, while Narine removed the bails in no time, resulting in Rayudu’s dismissal on the individual score of 15 runs off 17 balls. Rayudu initially took some time to settle down in the crease but had hit a four and a six before his dismissal. While the veteran batter walked back to the pavilion with his head down, the CSK skipper Jadeja looked dejected with guilt. Following Rayudu’s wicket, allrounder Shivam Dube also got dismissed cheaply before the legendary skipper MS Dhoni walked out to bat.

How did fans react to Amabati Rayudu's dismissal?

The run-out became a talking point for fans on social media as many cricket fans provided their verdict on it. Fans mentioned that there was never a run there, but Jadeja was wrong to make the call, while Rayudu was busy watching the ball. A fan said Rayudu’s dismissal was the biggest wicket for KKR and quite a big loss for CSK. In the meantime, there were many other reactions mentioning the bizarre run out of Rayudu. Coming back to the match, Dhoni and Jadeja took CSK’s first innings score across the 100-run mark in the 19th over, providing major relief to the defending champions.

Brilliant. Rayudu run out now. Never a run. But the calling wasn't proper and Rayudu was caught ball watching #CSKvKKR — Chirag Gupta (@ChiragG14) March 26, 2022

The Rayudu run out - when you press the 'RUN' button by mistake while playing EA Cricket #KKRvCSK #IPL2022 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 26, 2022

A mix up between Jadeja and Rayudu & Ambati Rayudu is gone!!



Rayudu run out!!!



CSK in trouble as they are 4 down for 52!!!#TATAIPL #CSKvKKR — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) March 26, 2022

Rayudu - Run out in IPL.



Never ending love story. ❤️#CSKvKKR — Logan (@ImLogan3) March 26, 2022

Ambati Rayudu run-out is the biggest wicket for KKR and quite a big loss for CSK, I feel.#CSKvKKR — Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) March 26, 2022

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)