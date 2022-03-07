IPL 2022, CSK Vs KKR: Chennai Or Kolkata - Who Holds The Historical Advantage Over Whom?

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off with the clash between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is scheduled to take place at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium on March 26. Let's take a look at which team has the upper hand over the other ahead of the blockbuster matchup later this month.

Chennai and Kolkata have played a total of 26 matches against each other in the IPL so far. The Kings have a clear advantage over the Knight Riders when it comes to the head-to-head record in the IPL. Out of the 26 matches played between both sides in the last 14 editions of the cash-rich league, Chennai has won 17 times, while Kolkata has emerged victorious only eight times. Meanwhile, one match ended with no result.

CSK vs KKR: H2H record Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Won - 17 matches Won - 8 matches Lost - 8 matches Lost - 17 matches No Result - 1 match No result - 1 match Highest innings score - 220 runs Highest innings score - 202 runs Lowest innings score - 114 runs Lowest innings score - 108 runs

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Full squads

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Image: IPL/BCCI