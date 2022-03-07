Last Updated:

IPL 2022, CSK Vs KKR: Chennai Or Kolkata - Who Holds The Historical Advantage Over Whom?

The upcoming season of IPL will kick off with the clash between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2022, CSK, KKR, CSK vs KKR, CSK vs KKR head to head record, CSK vs KKR H2H record, chennai vs kolkata head to head, IPL 2022 full schedule

Image: IPL/BCCI


The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off with the clash between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is scheduled to take place at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium on March 26. Let's take a look at which team has the upper hand over the other ahead of the blockbuster matchup later this month.

Chennai and Kolkata have played a total of 26 matches against each other in the IPL so far. The Kings have a clear advantage over the Knight Riders when it comes to the head-to-head record in the IPL. Out of the 26 matches played between both sides in the last 14 editions of the cash-rich league, Chennai has won 17 times, while Kolkata has emerged victorious only eight times. Meanwhile, one match ended with no result. 

CSK vs KKR: H2H record
Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders
Won - 17 matches Won - 8 matches
Lost - 8 matches Lost - 17 matches
No Result - 1 match No result - 1 match
Highest innings score - 220 runs Highest innings score - 202 runs
Lowest innings score - 114 runs Lowest innings score - 108 runs

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Full squads

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma. 

READ | Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match Timings, Full Squad & Venues

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

READ | Delhi Capitals IPL 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, match timings, full squad and venues

Image: IPL/BCCI

READ | Gujarat Titans IPL 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, match timings, full squad and venues
READ | Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, match timings, full squad & venues
Tags: IPL 2022, CSK, KKR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND