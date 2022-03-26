IPL 2022, CSK Vs KKR: Redemption For Knights As Defending Champions Lose In Season Opener

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a thumping six wickets victory against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday to mark his captaincy debut for the team on a winning note. KKR restricted CSK on the score of 131 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant display by the bowlers before the batters stepped in and earned the victory with nine balls remaining in the match. On the other hand, CSK ended up on the losing side despite an unbeaten half-century by the former skipper MS Dhoni in the first innings, which helped CSK to resurrect their innings, from 61/5 in 10.5 overs to 131/5 in 20 overs. KKR earned their first points in the IPL 2022 points table after clinching the victory by style.

Umesh Yadav's incredible comeback helps KKR to gain control of game

The tournament started with a no-ball from Umesh Yadav in the very first ball of the first innings, however, he was quick to make the correction and dismissed CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third ball of the over on a duck. The IPL 2021 orange cap holder Gaikwad’s wicket came as a major blow for the defending champions, despite a few big hits by Robin Uthappa. Opener Devon Conway walked back to the dugout in the fifth over and became Umesh’s second prey of the day. While Conway scored three runs off eight balls, Uthappa scored 28 runs off 21 balls and struck two fours and two sixes during his stay.

The match then witnessed the bizarre run out of Ambati Rayudu, which involved the newly appointed CSK skipper Jadeja. Jadeja backed out after calling for a run which resulted in Rayudu’s dismissal on the individual score of 15 runs. Shivam Dube’s dismissal in the 11th over was the fifth wicket to fall for CSK before Jadeja and Dhoni resurrected the innings with a 70 run stand for the sixth wicket. While Dhoni amassed 50 runs off 38 balls, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 26 runs off 28 balls and hit a six to finish off the innings.

Ajinkya Rahane's redemption on KKR debut

Meanwhile, coming to KKR's batting display, Ajinkya Rahane amassed 44 runs off 34 balls to give KKR a strong start before his dismissal. The other KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer scored 16 runs off 16 balls, whereas Nitish Rana scored 21 runs off 17 balls, while Sam Billings scored 20 runs off 19 balls to take KKR closer to the win. Skipper Shreyas remained unbeaten on 20 runs off 19 balls with wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson in the other end. Sheldon earlier garnered praises from the cricket world for his keeping skills. Meanwhile, CSK veteran Dwayne Bravo finished as the highest wicket-taker with figures of 3/20 in four overs.