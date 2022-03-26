IPL 2022, CSK Vs KKR: Suresh Raina Reveals Desire To 'quietly Wear Yellow Jersey' Again

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina made headlines during the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction for not being able to find any bidders for himself and going unsold for the first time in his career. Despite the plethora of experience he possesses, none of the 10 IPL teams bid for the 35-year-old player and a month later, Star Sports announced he will join the Hindi commentary team of the broadcaster for the season which begins on March 26. Meanwhile, speaking on the live broadcast ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders game, the former CSK player revealed his desire to wear the CSK jersey in an emotional statement.

Speaking on Star Sports’ live broadcast, Raina admitted while passing the stadium before coming on the show, he wished he could have worn CSK’s jersey and entered the stadium. “As soon I passed the stadium coming on the show, I was wishing that I can quietly wear the yellow jersey and enter the stadium,” Raina said. He will be seen on the Star Sports Hindi commentary team on Saturday, while CSK takes on KKR to mark the IPL 2022 openning.

Raina's IPL stats:

Raina played a total of 205 games in the IPL from 2008 to 2021 before remaining unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He is one of the top run-scorers in the tournament’s history, with over 5520 runs to his credit. Raina also hit 39 half-centuries and one century during his IPL career.

More about CSK vs KKR, match no. 1 of IPL 2022

Meanwhile, two newly appointed captains walked out for the toss on the opening day of the tournament. KKR roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping amount of INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction before naming him the skipper of the team. On the other hand, CSK announced MS Dhoni’s decision of stepping down from captaincy and handing over the baton to Indian allrounder and CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja, two days ahead of the tournament. At the same time, Shreyas won the toss on Saturday and decided to bowl first, promising a great match for the IPL fans in the process.