IPL 2022, CSK Vs KKR: Umesh Yadav Speaks About Enthralling 2/20 Effort In Comeback Match

Umesh Yadav has revealed his thoughts about his comeback match, during the CSK vs KKR, opening game of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2022

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Team India pacer Umesh Yadav made his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the opening game of the IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match and made an immediate impact for KKR. The 34-year-old speedster didn’t play a single match of IPL 2021 and played only two games in the 2020 season before being picked by KKR in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He returned with the figures of 2/20 in his comeback match and helped KKR restrict CSK to the score of 131 in the first innings of the match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, speaking to the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2022 during the innings break, Umesh revealed his thoughts about his comeback. On being questioned by Harsha Bhogle, if he is happy with his performance in the comeback match, Umesh said, “Definitely, last year I didn't play any match and before that season I played only two matches. So, it's always a nice feeling to play and perform well for the team. It’s good for me that I have bowled well and picked wickets in the powerplay, so definitely I am very happy”.

'As a fast bowler, I can lead the team,' says Umesh Yadav

Speaking about his role in the KKR bowling line-up, Umesh further said, “The team has said if I am bowling well, I may bowl three overs in the powerplay if there is help from the wicket or the bowl is swinging. The way I have played IPL in the past, if my records are seen, I have the capability of taking wickets in the starting six overs, even the bowl swings. So definitely, they are looking out for me as a fast bowler, I can lead the team and pick the maximum wickets in the powerplay.”

In the meantime, Umesh also spoke about the behaviour of the track at the Wankhede Stadium and provided his insights. “I think the wicket if fresh, otherwise it is like always at the Wankhede. The wicket has a bounce in it and the new ball is swinging so it is offering plenty of help for the fast bowlers and even for the spinners," he explained.

The 38-year-old picked up the wicket of IPL 2021’s orange cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over of the match on Saturday. He dismissed Ruturaj for a duck in the third ball of the over to kick off proceedings for KKR. He further dismissed big-hitting New Zealand batter, Devon Conway, in the fifth over of the match to provide KKR with a great start.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)

