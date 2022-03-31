IPL 2022: CSK's MS Dhoni Just 15 Runs Away From Joining 4 Indian Batters In An Elite List

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni kicked off the Indian Premier League 2022 campaign for Chennai Super Kings on March 26 by asserting his dominance over the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling unit and smashing a 38-ball knock of 50 runs. He rolled back the years and hit a total of seven fours and a six during his 70-run stand with the newly appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja. Although CSK ended up on the losing side against KKR, Dhoni’s rejuvenated skills with the bat left everyone mesmerized. Meanwhile, Dhoni is now eyeing a massive feat in T20 cricket, while the Chennai-based franchise faces Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

MS Dhoni looks to join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and two other batters in an elite list

The 40-year-old cricketer is just 15 runs away from amassing a total of 7000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Dhoni will be the fifth Indian batter to achieve the feat and join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa in the elite list of Indian batters to amass over 7000 runs in T20 cricket. While Dhoni’s run tally in T20 cricket currently stands at 6985 runs, Kohli tops the list with a total of 10326 runs to his credit. Rohit sits second in the list with 9936 runs, followed by Dhawan with 8818 T20 runs in his career so far. At the same time, Dhoni’s CSK teammate Uthappa is the batter that sits ahead of Dhoni with 7070 runs to his credit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kohli is the fifth-highest T20 run-scorer in the world, with Caribbean legend Chris Gayle leading the charts at 14,562 runs. Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, and Aaron Finch are placed 2nd, 3rd, and 4th on the list. With that said, CSK will be looking to win their maiden game of the season when they face the KL Rahul-led LSG team at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

The 2022 edition of IPL is the first season in the history of the tournament which features Dhoni playing as a wicketkeeper batter without the responsibility of leading the team. CSK announced the four-time IPL winning skipper’s decision of handing over the captaincy of CSK to India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, just a few days ahead of the season. The current edition might be the last time cricket fans witness Dhoni playing for CSK as he is already 40-years-old.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)