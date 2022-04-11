IPL 2022: David Warner Leaves Behind Kohli, Rohit & Raina To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

Delhi Capitals batter David Warner on Sunday became the fastest player to reach 5,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner, with his incredible feat, surpassed Indian superstars Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Suresh Raina, the only other players to reach the milestone ahead of the Aussie opener. Warner reached the 5,500-run mark in IPL in his 145th innings and did it in style by scoring an amazing half-century.

Warner also became the first player in the league's history to score 50 half-centuries. No other batter in the IPL has scored 51 half-centuries, not even Virat Kohli, who has the most runs in the tournament. Kohli has 42 fifties to his name. Dhawan is second with 44 fifties, while Rohit is at No. 3 with 40 fifties. The 35-year-old scored 61 runs off 45 balls to help his side post a mammoth total of 215 runs on the board in the first innings. His knock included six boundaries and two maximums.

This was Warner's second match for his new franchise, having played his first against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Warner was with Sunrisers Hyderabad until the previous edition of the cash-rich tournament but due to a rift with head coach Tom Moody, he was forced to leave the franchise. Warner had led SRH to their maiden title in 2016 and remains the highest run-scorer for the side.

KKR vs DC

Returning to the encounter from yesterday, KKR won the toss and opted to field first at Brabourne Stadium. Prithvi Shaw and Dabid Warner hit 51 and 61 runs, respectively, to help Delhi Capitals to a huge total in 20 overs. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur struck late in the innings to help Delhi reach 200 runs. Sunil Narine picked two wickets for KKR and was the most economical.

After that, Delhi bowled Kolkata out for 171 runs, thus winning by 44 runs. No other KKR batter scored a half-century except Shreyas Iyer. Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sam Billings all contributed runs, but not enough to chase down the goal. Kuldeep Yadav picked a four-wicket-haul for Delhi. He was named the player of the match.

