IPL 2022, DC Vs MI: Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Steal A Win For Delhi From Jaws Of Defeat

Delhi Capitals have registered a solid win over Mumbai Indians in their inaugural game on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium. Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel played a pivotal role in Delhi's hard-fought victory over Mumbai as the duo scored an unbeaten 75 runs in an enthralling partnership. While Patel remained unbeaten at 38 runs, Lalit scored 48 off 38 balls to help Delhi win the game and secure two points for his side.

IPL 2022: DC vs MI

Earlier in the game, Delhi Capitals won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai got off to a good start with some solid batting performance from openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who amassed 41 and 81 runs respectively. Debutant Tilak Varma also contributed with the bat as he scored 22 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed. Ishan remained unbeaten and finished Mumbai's innings alongside Daniel Sams at 177/5. Kuldeep Yadav picked 3 wickets for Delhi, while Khaleel scalped two wickets.

Delhi, on the other hand, started off in a solid manner before losing three back-to-back wickets inside the first powerplay. Tim Seifert, who was looking good in the first two overs, lost his wicket off Murugan Ashwin's bowling for 21 off 14 balls. Mandeep Singh and Rishabh Pant followed Seifert to the pavilion for 0 and 1 runs, respectively. Prithvi Shaw scored 38 off 24 balls before he was dismissed by Basil Thampi.

Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel then scored some crucial runs in the middle overs to take Delhi home in their season opener against five-time champions. The duo scored 24 runs off Daniel Sams' over towards the backend of the second innings. Delhi eventually won the match by 4 wickets with 10 balls remaining.

Image: iplT20.com