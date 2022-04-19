IPL 2022: DC Vs PBKS Match Shifted To Mumbai After Covid Cases In Delhi Capitals Camp

The forthcoming IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been moved to Mumbai because of an outbreak of COVID-19 inside Delhi's camp. DC vs PBKS match, which was previously scheduled to take place in Pune, will instead take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been discovered inside Delhi Capitals' camp, prompting the change of venue. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was the latest player to test positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhart and a member of the support staff returned positive tests and were put in quarantine. IPL confirmed that five cases of Covid have been detected. The entire Delhi Capitals squad has been placed in isolation and will only be released if RT-PCR tests come back negative. The game will go ahead only if the remaining members of the Capitals' squad test negative for RT-PCR.

IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS match shifted to Mumbai

'The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble. From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative. The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th,' IPL said in a statement.

NEWS 🚨: CCI – Brabourne to host Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings on April 20th.



Details - https://t.co/8zPLVsS7qJ #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/yGqEaHfycT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2022

Delhi Capitals on Monday issued a statement confirming that Marsh has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive in his second RT-PCR test. Marsh's first test on Monday was negative but his second test returned a positive result. According to IPL rules, if a player returns a positive COVID-19 test, it is mandatory for him to undergo a seven-day quarantine. If multiple members of a team test positive then the side can enter a game with just 12 players, including seven Indians and one substitute. Meanwhile, if a franchise is unable to field a side, IPL's governing council will take a call on the matter.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition. A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise. All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly," Delhi Capitals said in its statement.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:



Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition. pic.twitter.com/lvatopJtcV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2022

IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 tournament has been currently restricted to four venues, all of which are located in Maharashtra - Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the emergence of several COVID-19 cases among the teams. Delhi Capitals was one of the teams affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 inside the IPL bio-bubble last year.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI