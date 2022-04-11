IPL 2022: DC's Kuldeep Yadav Hails Pant's Impact Behind Revival In Form; 'Guides Me Well'

Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets on Sunday to help Delhi Capitals win a critical match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Kuldeep Yadav bowled a fantastic spell to put his former IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in a terrible situation, from which they were unable to recover and ultimately lost the game by 44 runs. Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, and Umesh Yadav were all dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

The 27-year-old said after the match that his new captain, Rishabh Pant, has given him a lot of confidence and has been guiding him effectively from behind the stumps. Kuldeep claimed that he is enjoying his time with the Delhi Capitals and that the team's management is very supportive of him. Pant is also handling things well, according to him, and is aiding him from behind the stumps.

"I am really enjoying my time with the team [Delhi Capitals]. They are backing me a lot and Rishabh [Pant] is handling things very calmly, he keeps assisting me from behind the stumps and guides me well," Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation.

Kuldeep was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, following which Delhi bought him for Rs. 2 crores. During his time with the Knight Riders, Kuldeep played just five matches in the previous two seasons and picked as many wickets.

However, the change of team for Kuldeep has seen his numbers rise significantly as he has already taken 10 wickets in the four matches that he played for Delhi this season.

KKR vs DC

In yesterday's match, KKR won the toss and elected to field first at Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals scored a mammoth total of 215 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of some superb batting by Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, who smashed 51 and 61 runs, respectively. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur fired in the end to help Delhi breach the 200-run mark.

Delhi then bowled Kolkata out for 171 runs, thus winning the match by 44 runs. Apart from Shreyas Iyer, no other batter completed a half-century. However, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sam Billings did contribute some runs but that was not enough to chase down the target.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

