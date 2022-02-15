IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Possible Playing XI For Next Season

Delhi Capitals(DC) have been one of the most impressive sides in the Indian Premier League(IPL) since the last few seasons, having finished as the league table-toppers in 2021 before bowing down in the playoffs. The team bagged Rishabh Pant for Rs 16 crore, Axar Patel for Rs 9 crore, Prithvi Shaw for Rs 7.5 crore, and Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, and successfully added some big names to their squad in the auction, despite losing out on players like Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, and Shreyas Iyer.

Former Chennai Super Kings(CSK) player Shardul Thakur was the most expensive addition to DC for the 2022 season, while the team also roped in T20 heavyweights like David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for a comparatively low price. Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was one more interesting inclusion, alongside Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lungi Ngidi, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the pace department.

While KS Bharat will be skipper Pant’s backup behind the wickets, both players can also feature in the playing XI together. While there are numerous possibilities to chose the playing XI, here’s a look at the predicted playing XI for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season, based on the player's recent performance.

DC's possible playing XI for IPL 2022-

David Warner

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 winning Australian opener David Warner was bought by DC for a sum of 6.25 crores, a move that was considered a relatively cheap buy by cricket enthusiasts. Warner has scored 5449 runs in 150 matches in his IPL career so far. He was one of the 10 marquee players in the IPL 2022 auction.

Prithvi Shaw

Warner will open the innings alongside Team India opener Prithvi Shaw who was retained by DC. Shaw has played a significant hand behind DC’s improved status in the tournament, having scored 1305 runs in 53 matches so far. He amassed 479 runs at a strike rate of 159.13 last season.

KS Bharat

KS Bharat may bat at no. 3 for DC, coming off a good season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was brought for an amount of Rs 2 crore by Delhi. He has scored 191 runs in eight matches in his IPL career so far.

Rishabh Pant

Skipper Rishabh Pant will look to provide strength to the batting order, while also handling things behind the wickets. He will look to continue his momentum as the squad’s captain and also add some runs to his credit. He scored 419 runs in 16 matches during the 2021 season.

Mitchell Marsh

The Big Bash League 2021-22 winner Mitchell Marsh will solidify the DC middle order. He was bought for Rs 6.5 crore by DC in the auction, courtesy of his winning knocks in the T20 World Cup and BBL. He scored 347 runs in eight matches for the Scorchers in their title-winning season with the help of one century and two half-centuries.

Rovaman Powell

Caribbean cricketer Rovaman Powell was bought for Rs 2.8 crores by DC in the auction. He may bat in the middle order, before the all-rounders come into play, He has scored 524 runs in 36 T20I matches for West Indies so far.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was one of the most expensive players to be sold in the mega auction, as DC spent Rs 10.75 crores to get him into their side. He has proved his mettle as an allrounder in international cricket for India and also for CSK in the IPL. He was the top wicket-taker for CSK in the 2021 season, as he returned with 21 wickets in 16 matches.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel was retained by DC for the 2022 season, following his impressive performance in the 2021 season. While Patel has gone on to make a mark for India in Test cricket since then, he will be one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming edition. He returned with 15 wickets in 12 matches for DC in 2021.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje was an interesting retention by DC, as the franchise opted not to retain Kagiso Rabada. DC’s performance in 2021 was highly boosted by Nortje as he dismissed 12 batters in eight matches in the previous season and has a total of 34 wickets to his name in 24 IPL matches.

Kuldeep Yadav

DC emerged as the highest bidder for Kuldeep Yadav in the auction after spending Rs 2 crore, which is certainly less than what the player deserves. His chinaman bowling skills can provide strength to the DC spin attack which already has the expertise of Axar Patel. Kuldeep has 40 IPL wickets to his career in 45 matches.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed can be the third pace option for Delhi as he has an ample amount of experience of playing under pressure situations. He was bought for Rs 5.25 crore in the auction. Khaleed has 32 wickets to his credit in 24 IPL matches.