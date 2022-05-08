IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Hits Another Fifty For RCB, Overtakes Dhoni In IPL Record Books

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has surpassed MS Dhoni in a major Indian Premier League record book by hitting his third half-century for RCB in the IPL 2022 season. Du Plessis took 34 runs to reach his fifty during the RCB vs SRH match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After losing his opening partner Virat Kohli in the first ball of the match, Du Plessis received the required support from Rajat Patidar, who scored 48 runs in 38 balls during his stay at the crease.

Patidar and Du Plessis added 105 runs in 12.2 overs for the first wicket, before the century stand was ended by Jagadeesha Suchith, who also dismissed Kohli. Meanwhile, Du Plessis’ batting effort made him take his tally of half-centuries in the IPL to 25. In the process, the former Chennai Super Kings player also surpassed CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the list of cricketers to hit the most fifties in the history of IPL.

List of cricketers with the most number of half-centuries in IPL

The list is led by DC opener David Warner, who has hit 54 half-centuries in total, followed by Shikhar Dhawan in second place, who has a total of 47 half-centuries. Kohli sits third in the list with 43 half-centuries, while du Plessis jumped to the 12th place after his knock on Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that Dhoni has scored 24 fifties in his IPL career so far.

Faf du Plessis storms into the top-5 list of overseas cricketers with most 50s in IPL

At the same time, Du Plessis also made his way into another IPL record book as he also rose to fifth in the list of overseas cricketers to hit the most fifties in IPL. While Warner leads the list with 54 fifties, former South African skipper AB de Villiers sits second in the list, having scored 40 half-centuries in his IPL career. Chris Gayle hit a total of 31 half-centuries in his career, while Watson sits level with Du Plessis with the same number of fifties.

How did fans react to Faf du Plessis' fifty?

FIFTY! Third half-century of the season for Faf du Plessis. His 25th overall #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/opG8Bbbjvw — Mr.Sanga18🇮🇳 (@TheSangram18) May 8, 2022

Fifty for Faf Du Plessis in 34 balls including 6 Fours and 2 Sixes. He is leading from the front in a very Crucial Match for RCB.#IPL2022 #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/UdGUanOUX1 — Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 8, 2022

Brilliant Fifty by Faf du Plessis of just 34 balls🔥. Virat Kohli happy with him.#SRHvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/0rfV023c4I — Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB♥️) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) May 8, 2022

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)