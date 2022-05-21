IPL 2022: Fan Enters Ground To Meet MS Dhoni, Umpire Guards CSK Captain; WATCH

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly an icon not only in Indian cricket but also globally and fans wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite whenever the opportunity arises. On Friday Chennai Super Kings played the final match of their IPL 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals however CSK lost it but not without putting up a fight. The RR vs CSK match also witnessed a breach in security when one of MS Dhoni's fans entered to meet his idol only for the umpire to intervene.

CSK vs RR: Fans tries to catch MS Dhoni

In a video which has surfaced on social media, a fan breached security and came running into the ground to meet MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, Umpire Chris Gaffaney reacted by acting as a shield even as the fan tried to reach Dhoni. The CSK captain was seen signalling to the fan to back to the stands. The security rushed and escorted the fan out of the playing area.

CSK vs RR IPL 2022 match highlights

Rajasthan Royals won the match by 5 wickets courtesy of a brilliant all-around performance by Ravichandran Ashwin and also qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs. Batting first, Chennai posted a total of 150 runs in 20 overs. Moeen Ali played a terrific knock and scored an amazing 93 runs off 57 balls to help his team reach a respectable total. Dhoni and Devon Conway were the only batters apart from Moeen Ali to cross the double-digit mark for CSK. Conway was dismissed for 16 off 14 balls, while Dhoni scored 26 off 28 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy picked two wickets each, while Trent Boult and Ashwin scalped one wicket each.

In the second innings, Rajasthan chased down the target with ease with two balls remaining. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 59 off 44 balls, while Ashwin smashed 40 off 23 balls to help Rajasthan win the game. Simranjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner, and Moeen Ali picked one wicket each, while Prashant Solanki scalped two wickets. Ashwin was named the player of the match for his all-around performance.