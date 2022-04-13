IPL 2022: Fan Says Not Getting Married Till RCB Wins Title, Amit Mishra Takes Savage Dig

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) claims one of the world's most devoted fan bases of any sporting franchise. The Challengers are yet to win their maiden trophy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, that hasn't scarred the supporters into thinking that they can't. One such supporter was sighted during RCB's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. A female fan was seen waving a banner that read she won't get married till RCB win an IPL trophy.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra reacted to the viral photo of the RCB supporter holding the sign on Twitter. While taking a shot at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mishra expressed concern for the fan's parents, implying that the fan's parents may have to give up dreaming about her daughter's wedding because RCB may never win an IPL trophy. 'Really worried about her parents right now.. #CSKvsRCB," Mishra wrote.

Really worried about her parents right now.. #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/fThl53BlTX — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 12, 2022

The Bengaluru-based franchise has been part of the IPL since the inception of the tournament in 2008. The Challengers have reached the IPL final three times but on each occasion, the side failed to cross the finish line and ended up being just runners-up. RCB reached the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016, losing to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Fans will be hoping for RCB to cross the final hurdle this time around with Faf du Plessis as captain.

CSK vs RCB

Coming to the franchise's display in the ongoing tournament, the Faf du Plessis-led side was defeated by CSK by 23 runs on Tuesday night. After being invited to bat first, CSK scored 216/4 in 20 overs in a high-scoring thriller. After losing two early wickets, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube put on a crucial 165-run stand to keep their team from suffering yet another batting collapse. Chennai improved from 36-2 to 201-3 under the partnership of the duo. Dube stayed unbeaten on 95 off 46 balls, while Uthappa scored 88 runs. For RCB, only Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga took wickets.

Faf du Plessis, who was removed by Maheesh Theekshana in the third over, was the first RCB wicket to go in the chase. Before Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed formed a short-lived partnership, RCB lost two more wickets in Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli. Following the dismissal of Maxwell, Shahbaz formed a new partnership with rookie Suyash Prabhudesai. Dinesh Karthik came in near the end of the innings and hit 34 runs in short succession. RCB managed to break the 190-run barrier, but they were unable to chase down the target.

Image: PTI/Twitter/AmitMishra