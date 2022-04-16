IPL 2022: Fans Hail Dinesh Karthik For Coming To RCB's Aid Once Again In A Tough Situation

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Dinesh Karthik proved his worth once again as he came to his side's aid to help put up a decent score against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. The wicket-keeper batter smacked 66* to help RCB finish their innings with an outstanding score of 189 runs. Following Karthik's remarkable contribution, fans took to social media to hail the 36-year old.

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik hailed by fans for saving RCB once again

RCB were in a real spot of bother when Dinesh Karthik came out to bat as they had only managed to score 92 runs for the loss of five wickets in 11.2 overs. The 35-year old added 66 runs to the total in just 34 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and five sixes. Following Karthik's fantastic contribution, fans took to Twitter to praise the wicket-keeper as they stated:

Fifty by Dinesh Karthik in just 26 balls. What a knock by DK, absolute carnage. His last 37 runs came in just 10 balls. Unbelievable stuff. pic.twitter.com/TppCBGJPpD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2022

#RCBvsDC

No matter what if we win this IPL or not. Someone give this man a place in team India for T20 world cup! #dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/ncUxG9Y82A — virat love forever (@mrsyco46789960) April 16, 2022

Greatest finisher at the moment #dineshkarthik 🥵🔥



He deserves every Appreciation 😊 pic.twitter.com/1oQOuzvx0m — Shamsi (MSH) (@Shamsihaidri1) April 16, 2022

Dinesh is definitely going to Australia, either as a player or as commentator.

If he is not in the squad, it's not his loss, it's Team's Loss. #dineshkarthik — Sourav Mallick (@OutcastRCB) April 16, 2022

Serious contender for india on his way for T20 WC 🔥🔥#dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/hWeAcNsAYA — SHAIK ABDUL RAHEEM (@abdraheem447) April 16, 2022

Dinesh Karthik well deserved half century. What a dream IPL going🔥

4,4,4,6,6,4 against one of the best Mustafizur Rahman 🔥#RCBvsDC #dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/Hw9RMtUfiH — virat love forever (@mrsyco46789960) April 16, 2022

The highlight of Karthik's batting was when he ripped apart one of the best international fast bowlers in Mustafizur Rahman. The 35-year old smacked the Bangladeshi international for 28 runs in the 18th over to bring up his fifty. After starting the over with three fours, the wicket-keeper hit two sixes and finished the over with another four.

IPL 2022: RCB set target of 190 vs DC

Other than Dinesh Karthik, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed were the only players who made decent contributions by adding 55 and 32* runs, respectively. Maxwell's fifty came off just 30 deliveries before he was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the second ball of the 12th over. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur was the pick amongst the DC bowlers as not only did he dismiss RCB opener Anuj Rawat, but he also ended the innings with a brilliant economy of just 6.80.

IPL 2022: RCB vs DC playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed