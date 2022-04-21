IPL 2022: Fans Have Meltdown As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Dismissed For Ducks

Mumbai Indians are off to another disastrous start in the IPL 2022 season as they not only lost Ishan Kishan early, but also lost their skipper Rohit Sharma. The Hitman has had a horrific season so far, as he has only managed to score 114 runs in six matches at an abysmal average of just 19 for an opener.

The current Team India skipper is not the only one who has had a poor IPL 2022 campaign, as former captain Virat Kohli has not fared much better either. Similarly to Rohit, Kohli too was dismissed for a duck in Royal Challengers Bangalore's previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma and Virat's miserable campaign continues

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary on the second delivery in the MI vs CSK match, leading him to register an unwanted record. As a result of not scoring a run again, the hitman now holds the embarrassing record for the most number of ducks in the history of the IPL (13).

Similarly to the Mumbai Indians, captain Rohit is also having a forgettable season, having only managed scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 so far. He is yet to register a half-century in IPL 2022, similarly to Virat Kohli. As a result, Team India are likely to be worried at this moment ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, as both their star batters have had dismal runs in the franchise T20 tournament so far.

IPL 2022: Twitter reacts as Rohit and Virat dismissed for ducks

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in their last Innings in this IPL season - Both out on duck. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2022

In this IPL season 2022:-



•Virat Kohli - 7 Innings, 119 runs, 19.33 average, 123.96 strike rate.



•Rohit Sharma - 7 Innings, 114 runs, 16.29 average, 126.67 strike rate. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2022

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli the two main pillars of Indian Team is just out of form and out of luck.



Both gone for a duck in their last innings 🥲 pic.twitter.com/R0LRV5qFPG — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 21, 2022

Mukesh Choudhary got Rohit Sharma for a duck and Virat Kohli for 1 in #IPL2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2022

MI and RCB have had contrasting IPL 2022 seasons

Mumbai Indians are the only team that continue to remain winless as they have scored no points after six matches. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently in second place with 10 points after seven matches, level on points with leaders Gujarat Titans, who have a game in hand. The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to register their first win of the season against the Chennai Super Kings to have any hopes of making it to the playoffs.