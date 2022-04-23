IPL 2022: Fans Love Chahal & Kuldeep's 'argument' Amid Chaotic Scenes In DC Vs RR Match

Emotions were running high during the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Friday as the controversy erupted during the final over of the match. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was in the middle of the controversy following a poor decision from the on field umpire which turned the context of the match.

After the umpire did not give the no ball DC skipper Rishabh Pant was unhappy with the call and gestured towards both the batsmen at the crease - Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out. Amid all the chaos a video went viral where Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were in a world of their own.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav on-field clash

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav indulged in a hilarious on-field argument during the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match as the match was halted for some time due to the no-ball controversy. Kuldeep Yadav stood in the middle of the pitch and started talking with gestures toward the dugout. On this, Chahal pushed him and asked him to go to the non-striker’s end.

Fans react to Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav incident

DC vs RR: All you need to know about no-ball controversy

With Rovman Powell at the crease, DC was hoping for a miracle with 36 runs needed from the final over. RR pacer Obed Mccoy was bowling the final over and came under pressure after back to back sixes in the second and third ball of the final over. Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off RR pacer. DC still needed 18 more needed from the final three deliveries. However, DC batter Kuldeep Yadav demanded the third ball to be checked for no-ball due to height. Powell also was seen having a chat with the umpires, however, they decided to stand by their decision saying the delivery was legal.

However, DC skipper Rishabh Pant was unhappy with the call and gestured towards both the batsmen at the crease - Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out. The match was brought to a halt for sorting out the issue and as play resumed after a long delay, DC fell short of the target, handing RR the victory in the nail-biting encounter.