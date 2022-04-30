IPL 2022: Fans Say 'King Is Back' As Virat Kohli Smacks First Fifty Of Season Vs GT

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli seems to have rediscovered his form as he smacked his first fifty of the IPL 2022 season on Saturday against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The 33-year old amassed 58 runs off just 53 deliveries before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the 17th over. Following a spectacular inning with some brilliant shots all around the ground, fans took to social media to hail 'King Kohli.'

RCB vs GT: Fans praise Virat Kohli for scoring first fifty of season

King Kohli with a fifty in 45 balls, his first of IPL 2022 and 43rd overall. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2022

First fifty for King Kohli in #IPL2022 - 50* from 45 balls including 5 fours and 1 six. The King is back. pic.twitter.com/EZsymC7FZ1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2022

Form is temporary. Class is permanent

43rd IPL half century for Virat Kohli. Hope he finishes well 🤞❤️ pic.twitter.com/oNlHlhFhlo — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 30, 2022

Virat Kohli with a super cover drive. pic.twitter.com/5GZ2VCKzMF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2022

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli scores 43rd fifty

Virat Kohli was in outstanding form against the Gujarat Titans as he smashed his first fifty of the IPL 2022 season and his 43rd overall. His half-century came off 45 deliveries and included six fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by in-form Mohammed Shami, who bowled a stunning yorker at off-stump to knock the bails over.

RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bangalore set target of 171

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli formed a brilliant partnership with Rajat Patidar, who also smacked a brilliant half-century. The 28-year old scored 52 runs off just 32 deliveries before being dismissed by Pradeep Sangwan, who ended with staggering figures of 2/19 in his four-over spell.

Kohli and Patidar added 99 runs off 74 deliveries for the third wicket partnership to help RCB set GT a target of 171 runs in 20 overs. The duo were aided by a fine cameo from Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who hit 33 runs off just 18 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and two sixes.

It was a fine bowling performance from GT who managed to restrict RCB to just 170 runs on a good batting wicket. Sangwan was the pick amongst the bowlers as he picked up two wickets. Meanwhile, vice-captain Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson also picked up a wicket each.

IPL 2022: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami