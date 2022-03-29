IPL 2022: Fans Surprised As Williamson Given Out Despite Ball Supposedly Touching Ground

IPL 2022's fifth game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) featured a dramatic moment as SRH skipper Kane Williamson was given catch out despite the ball seemingly striking the ground. After the decision was taken to the third umpire, the official confirmed that Devdutt Paddikal had indeed completed the catch. Netizens were extremely disappointed by the decision as they took to social media to criticize the umpire's decision.

Netizens slam umpire's decision to dismiss Kane Williamson

As it can be seen in the Tweets put up by fans, the ball seems to be touching the ground before Devdutt Paddikal gets his hands on it. Netizens were disappointed to see SRH captain Kane Williamson dismissed in this fashion as they slammed the umpire's decision.

If you ever feel sad about your day, just think about Kane Williamson who was given out on this drop catch. umpires doing their work with 3D glasses pic.twitter.com/x1IaOMBd5a — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 29, 2022

See it 1000 times, that would still be not out...Just poor umpiring. Feeling sad for Kane Williamson 😞#IPL2022 #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/0FjWS2DnZf — Cricket Fanatic🏏 (@cric8fanatic) March 29, 2022

Kane Williamson clearly not out.The ball was stepping on the ground.This is absolutely ridiculous.#TATAIPL2022 #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/71yPsHpVAk — Dipankar Das Gibbs🇮🇳 (@DipankarGibbs) March 29, 2022

I am a die hard @rajasthanroyals fan but this is not out. And happens to the most fair player on the earth which is Kane Williamson. Unfair. Don't want to win this way #SRHvRR #IPL #Ipl2022 pic.twitter.com/WyUzEaGJao — ⚽ TV 🐝 (@TV_Cityzen) March 29, 2022

While Williamson and SRH would be extremely disappointed once they see the replays, RR would not care as they celebrated the wicket. The wicket went to Prasidh Krishna, who bowled beautifully on the day. Krishna dismissed Williamson by bowling a back of a length delivery that was outside off stump. The delivery found the outside edge of the New Zealander's bat, with RR skipper Sanju Samson diving towards his right to claim the catch, only for him to drop it with Paddikal showing stunning reflexes to claim it after.

Prasidh then went on to pick up his second wicket in his very next over as he dismissed Rahul Tripathi for a duck. The Indian fast bowler bowled a back of a length delivery to which Tripathi got an edge and gave a simple catch to captain Samson. Following the early dismissals of the top order, SRH were always going to have a tall task if they were to chase down the target of 211 runs set by RR.

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals register dominating 61-run win

After the Rajasthan Royals put up 210 runs on the board in the first innings following some outstanding batting from captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, SRH were dismissed for just 140 runs, giving RR a staggering victory by a 61-run margin. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star amongst the RR bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/22 in his four-over spell. Meanwhile, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets each.