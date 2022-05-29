Gujarat Titans (GT) have created history by winning the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their first-ever attempt on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. With the victory, the Titans have become only the second franchise after Rajasthan Royals to win the coveted cup in their first-ever season. They have also become the first team since Mumbai Indians in 2011 to win the title after finishing the league stage at the top of the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

Earlier in the game, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the innings for RR. Jaiswal was the first wicket down as he was dismissed by Yash Dayal in the 4th over for 22 off 16 balls. Hardik Pandya picked the wicket of Sanju Samson in the 9th over for 14 off 11 balls. Devdutt Padikkal was removed by Rashid Khan for just 2 runs.

Buttler was then dismissed by Pandya for 39 off 35 balls. Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin were the next batters to go as they were removed by Pandya and Sai Kishore, respectively. Trent Boult and Obed McCoy followed suit as they went for 11 and 8 runs, respectively. Riyan Parag scored 15 off 11 balls before he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the final over. Rajasthan finished the innings at a low score of 130/9 in 20 overs.

IPL 2022: GT chase down RR's target with ease

In the second innings, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for Gujarat. Prasidh Krishna struck early to dismiss Saha for just 5 runs. Matthew Wade was the next batter to be dismissed as he went for 8 off 10 balls. Hardik Pandya then forged a crucial partnership with Shubman Gill to take Gujarat closer to the target. However, Pandya was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 34 off 30 balls.

Gill along with David Miller then finished the game for Gujarat as they together chased down the remaining number of runs with 11 balls remaining. While Gill finished at an unbeaten score of 45 runs, Miller hit 35 off 19 balls to help Gujarat lift their maiden title.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

