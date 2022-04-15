IPL 2022: First Case Of COVID Detected In DC Camp As Physio Patrick Farhart Tests Positive

In a major development, IPL 2022 has come under danger as Delhi Capitals physiotherapist Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first case of the Coronavirus in IPL 2022. Patrick, who tested positive before the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is currently under observation by the Delhi Capital's medical team. The news of Farhart coming in contact with the novel virus was revealed through an IPL press release on April 15. Notably, all IPL teams were in strict bio-bubbles from the start of the IPL to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the teams and players.

Additionally, the IPL management had also restricted the IPL venues as only Maharashtra was allowed to host the games of this season. Wankhede, Brabourne stadiums in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune are the four venues of IPL 2022.

Previous season was shifted to UAE due to COVID-19

A year ago, the IPL management had decided to conduct IPL in five stadiums and four states and one Union Territory. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and the world's biggest Narendra Modi stadium in Ahemdabad were chosen as locations for the previous season. Players who had been travelling had come in contact with the virus and hence, the season was stopped midway. Later, the season resumed in the UAE just before the T20 World Cup.

Delhi Capitals' performance this IPL season

In the four games that Delhi Capitals has played, they have been defeated twice and the team has managed to win two games. Runners-up of the previous season who are on a conquest to win their maiden IPL trophy is currently placed seventh on the points table. Prithvi Shaw has been upping the batting prospects of the team by amassing 160 runs in four games whereas Kuldeep Yadav, who shifted to the Delhi camp from Kolkata after warming the bench for most matches, has proved his worth by being the highest wicket-taker for the Delhi-based franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav has 10 wickets in four games; just two less than his former Indian team bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal. With 'KulCha' performing well this season, the wrist-spinning duo could be again recruited into the Indian team for the international games and maybe the next T20 world cup in Australia.

