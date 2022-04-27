IPL 2022 Flop XI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Among Big Names Who Have Failed So Far

While the IPL 2022 season has witnessed the mettle of some bright rising talents, there are several big names who seemed to have performed below par as per their extremely high standards. With five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings languishing at the bottom of the points table, most of the players come from these two teams. Here is a look at our IPL Flop XI.

IPL Flop XI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included in list