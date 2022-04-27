Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Flop XI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Among Big Names Who Have Failed So Far

While the IPL 2022 season has seen some bright rising talents, there are several big names such as Rohit Sharma & Kohli who seemed to have performed below par.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma included in flop XI

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI, PTI


While the IPL 2022 season has witnessed the mettle of some bright rising talents, there are several big names who seemed to have performed below par as per their extremely high standards. With five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings languishing at the bottom of the points table, most of the players come from these two teams. Here is a look at our IPL Flop XI.

IPL Flop XI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included in list

  1. Mumbai Indians captain and opener Rohit Sharma has undoubtedly had a difficult IPL 2022 campaign as not only does his side remain winless, but the skipper has also failed to deliver with the bat. The 34-year old has only scored 153 runs after eight matches, at a disappointing average of 19.13.
  2. IPL 2022 auction's most expensive player Ishan Kishan has also had a rough season despite a decent start to it. The MI wicketkeeper has only scored 199 runs after eight matches despite beginning the campaign with a score of 81*.
  3. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has perhaps had the worst season as he has only managed to score 128 runs after nine matches at a disappointing average of just 16 as per his extremely high standards.
  4. Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali has also failed to deliver with both bat and ball as he has only scored 87 runs after playing five matches, at an average of just 17.40. He has bowled eight overs so far and conceded 68 runs without picking up a wicket.
  5. Similarly, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has also had a disappointing IPL 2022 campaign so far as per his extremely high standards. The West Indies player has only scored 115 runs after eight matches, at a strike rate of just 127.78. Meanwhile, he has also picked up three wickets so far, with two of them coming in MI's last game against the Lucknow Super Giants.
  6. Similarly to Rohit Sharma, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja also has had a rough IPL 2022 season as not only his team languishing in ninth place, but also he has failed to deliver with both bat and ball as per his extremely high standards. The 33-year old has only scored 112 runs and picked up five wickets after eight matches.
  7. Delhi Capitals' big-hitter Rovman Powell has had a disappointing IPL 2022 campaign as he has only managed to score 67 runs after seven matches at an average of just 11.17. However, the West Indian did manage to score 36 runs in his last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals, suggesting that an uptick in form could take place.
  8. Despite receiving an IPL 2022 auction price of Rs 7.75 crores, all-rounder Romario Shepherd has just featured in two matches for the SunRisers Hyderabad and scored 32 runs. Meanwhile, he has also picked up three wickets and conceded 75 runs in just eight overs.
  9. Despite registering the joint-fastest fifty (14 balls) in IPL history, the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer still features in the list as he has been extremely disappointing with the ball. The Australian may have picked up four wickets in four matches, but he has conceded a staggering 190 runs in just 15.5 overs, at a surprising economy of 12 as per his extremely high standards.
  10. Delhi Capitals fast bowler Shardul Thakur is also included in the list after he has had a rough campaign with the ball despite being paid Rs 10.25 crores at the IPL 2022 auction. The 30-year old has just picked up four wickets after seven matches and has a disappointing economy of 9.60.
  11. Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy has perhaps had the most difficult spell with the ball as he has only picked up four wickets after eight matches and conceded 247 runs after 28 overs, at a disappointing economy of 8.82.
READ | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli out for 2nd successive golden duck; Fans express concern over form
READ | IPL 2022: Fans have meltdown as Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli dismissed for ducks
READ | IPL 2022: 'Sanju Samson wasting good form and opportunity to press for international recall', feels Ian Bishop
READ | IPL 2022: A look at 5 players sold above Rs 8 crore who have failed to justify price tag
Tags: IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND