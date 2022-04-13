IPL 2022: 'Flying' Ambati Rayudu Takes 'catch Of The Season' To Send Back Akash Deep; WATCH

Chennai Super Kings desperately needed a win on Tuesday after a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaign. CSK lost their first four games of the season and were facing a buoyant RCB side. However, the CSK of old turned up at the DY Patil Stadium to overpower the Royal Challengers Bangalore and record their first win of the season. It had it fair share of highlights but one moment stood out for cricket fans as 36-year-old Ambati Rayudu took a blinder to send back Akash Deep.

Akash Deep edged Jadeja's delivery and the ball went up in the air and it looked for a moment that Rayudu won't be able to reach for the catch. But he dived full-length to take a stunning catch with one hand. Take a look at one of the best catches of IPL 2022:-

Cricket fans hail Ambati Rayudu

Cricket fans were delighted with Rayudu's effort on Tuesday as they hailed the CSK batter for showing age is just a number.

Catch of the match Rayudu 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2exXv4fgj — :/ (@MSDhoniwarriors) April 12, 2022

The 3D player we wanted Vs

The 3D player @BCCI delivered for CWC19 #Rayudu #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/GS9ByrqpvO — Parth Mohanbhai Patel (@PMPatel78) April 12, 2022

Rayudu Garu! Teenager laaga fielding chestunnaru!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2022

IPL 2022: CSK beat RCB by 23 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in their IPL match on Tuesday.

Shivam Dube and Rohit Uthappa feasted on the RCB attack as their scintillating half centuries powered Chennai Super Kings to an imposing 216 for four in an IPL game here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) and Dube (95 not out) shared a whooping 165-run partnership off just 74 balls for the third wicket -- the highest this season -- to rally the innings after CSK was reeling at 36 for 2 in their 200th IPL match.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.

Chasing the huge target, RCB were restricted to 193 for 9.

Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored for RCB with 41, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai chipped in with 34 each.

For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana took four wickets for 34 runs while Ravindra Jadeja got three. Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 216 for 4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 88, Shivam Dube 95 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/35).

(with PTI inputs)