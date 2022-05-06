IPL 2022: From 6 Losses & Just 4 Wins, How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Make It To Playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently in a precarious situation in IPL 2022, as their playoff chances appear to be at risk. Kolkata are ranked eighth in the points table but will be determined to advance to the league's final stage. The last year's runners-up saw their prospects of qualifying lowering after losing five consecutive games following a decent start to their campaign. However, the franchise has resurrected its season with a win over Rajasthan Royals in their most recent match.

How can Kolkata qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

In the 2022 edition of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders have played 10 games, winning four and losing six. To keep their dreams of qualifying alive, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will have to win all of their remaining league stage games. If KKR can win four games in a row, they will have 16 points, putting them in contention to make the playoffs. The Knights will also have to rely on other teams to help them reach the playoffs. In order for the two-time champions to have a chance, the bottom four teams on the points table must win all of their games against the top four.

The net run rate is another factor that Kolkata must keep in mind in order to qualify. The Knight Riders will have to win their remaining games by large margins and hope that other teams in the bottom half of the table do the same. Net run rate often plays an important role in the qualification process towards the final stages of the league. Kolkata were in a similar position in the previous edition as well, but they recovered well to win six out of their last eight league matches to make it to the playoffs. They went on to play the final against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L PTS NRR Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 16 +0.158 Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 14 +0.397 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 12 +0.340 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 12 -0.444 Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 10 +0.641 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 5 5 10 +0.325 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.229 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 +0.060 Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.431 Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 2 -0.836

