IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir's Caption For MS Dhoni After LSG Beat CSK Is Winning Hearts

Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni caught up for a chat after last night's thriller between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Gambhir shared a picture on social media, where he can be seen interacting with the CSK keeper-batsman. Gambhir, who played most of his international cricket under the captaincy of Dhoni, turned to Instagram to post the picture and wrote, "It was nice catching up, skipper!"

The post has sparked much interest among internet users, who have flooded the comment section to applaud Gambhir's gesture. Former India bowler Irfan Pathan was amongst those who commented on the post with a heart emoji. Let's take a look at how netizens are reacting to the post on Gambhir's Instagram post.

Dhoni recently stepped down as Chennai's captain and handed the franchise's reign over to Ravindra Jadeja. The 40-year-old, on the other hand, is continuing to play for the team as a regular and is anticipated to do so at least through the 2022 season. In his first match after quitting the captaincy, the Ranchi-born cricketer smashed a magnificent half-century for his side.

Gambhir, who is the same age as Dhoni, retired from all forms of cricket in 2018. Since then, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain has worked as a commentator at several levels, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gambhir, on the other hand, found a position as a mentor with the Lucknow Super Giants this year and is currently on the road with the team for the current season of the cash-rich tournament.

LSG vs CSK

As far as last night's game is concerned, Lucknow defeated Chennai to register their first win of the season. Lucknow chased down a mammoth target set by Chennai to win the match by six wickets. Batting first, CSK posted 210 runs courtesy of some power-packed batting by Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, and MS Dhoni. In response, Lucknow chased down the target in just 19.3 overs Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, and KL Rahul top-scored for LSG with scores of 61, 55, and 40 runs, respectively.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

