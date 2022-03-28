IPL 2022: GT Marks Debut With 5 Wicket Victory As Rahul Tewatia Demolishes LSG

The match no. 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 featured the clash of the debutants, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans, who joined the coveted cash-rich league starting this season. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Bodani starred in the first innings with half-centuries and helped Lucknow reach a defendable total. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten knock of 40 runs took Gujarat through to victory by five wickets.

The match kicked off with Hardik Pandya winning the toss for Gujarat and opting to bowl first. While KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Lucknow, GT pacer Mohammed Shami rose to the occasion and dismissed KL Rahul for a duck in the very first delivery of the match. He dismissed de Kock (7 runs off 9 balls) in the second over of his spell, before Varun Aaron chipped in with the dismissal of Evin Lewis. LSG was further reduced to 29/4 for five overs as Shami dismissed Manish Pandey (6 runs off 5 balls) to take his wicket tally in the match to three.

Hooda, Badoni script revival for Lucknow

However, Hooda and Badoni stitched an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket to resurrect LSG’s innings. Hooda starred with a 41 ball knock of 55 runs, while Ayush Badoni amassed 54 runs off 41 balls on his IPL debut. Krunal Pandya played a cameo knock of 21 runs off 13 balls and helped LSG finish the innings at 158/6. While Shami finished with the figures of 3/25, Aaron chipped in with 2/45 and Rashid Khan returned with 1/27 in four overs.

Chasing the target of 159 runs, LSG were also quick to take wickets as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed GT opener, Shubman Gill, for a duck in the first over. Chameera dismissed Vijay Shankar for just 4 runs off 6 balls in the third over of the chase. Matthew Wade and skipper Hardik Pandya stitched a 57-run stand for the third wicket before Pandya was dismissed by his brother Krunal for 33 runs.

Miller and Tewatia bring Gujarat back into the game

Wade walked back to the dugout after adding 30 runs off 29 balls to GT’s total before David Miller and Rahul Tewatia took the charge. The duo took the team’s score from 78/4 in the 12th over to 138/5 in the 18th over, before Avesh Khan dismissed David Miller on the individual score of 30 runs off 21 balls. Miller scored two sixes and a four during his knock before getting out on the cusp of victory. However, Tewatia made sure Gujarat start their journey in the tournament with a victory by amassing 40 runs.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)