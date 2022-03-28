IPL 2022: GT Or LSG - Who Has The Edge Over Whom At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium?

The fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will see two new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, lock horns against each other on Monday. The match will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where it is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While Lucknow will have an experienced captain in the form of KL Rahul, Gujarat will be led by Hardik Pandya, who has no past experience of leading a side.

GT vs LSG: Which team will have a bigger advantage at Wankhede?

The Wankhede pitch has traditionally favoured fast bowlers over spinners, and with the kind of pace attack that the Titans have, it will undoubtedly have an advantage over Lucknow. The Gujarat Titans have a team that includes some of the world's best fast bowlers, including Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, who are capable of destroying any batting lineup on their day.

Meanwhile, the Giants also have some top pacers in their team, including Ankit Rajpoot and Avesh Khan, who was the IPL's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2021 edition, with 24 wickets in 16 games. The Giants, however, boast a better batting lineup than the Titans and will have an advantage in that front going into tonight's game.

GT vs LSG: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz , 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

GT vs LSG: Predicted XIs

GT's predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

LSG's predicted XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

