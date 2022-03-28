IPL 2022: GT Skipper Hardik Pandya Bowls In IPL For First Time Since 2019; Clocks 139 Kph

India allrounder Hardik Pandya found himself in the headlines, as he made his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants game on Monday evening. While Gujarat were off to a flying start, courtesy of pacer Mohammed Shami’s sensational bowling in the powerplay, the skipper became a talking point for bowling his first over in the tournament since the 2019 edition. Pandya bowled the seventh over of the first innings and gave just away just one run.

Pandya last bowled in IPL 2019, playing for Mumbai Indians, and played two seasons purely as a batter, owing to his shoulder injury. He also played as a batter for the Indian cricket team and failed to create an impact and ended up losing his position on the national side. However, the cricketing world was enthralled to see Hardik bowling during GT’s opening game of IPL 2022 as the development took the internet by storm.

The Cricket world reacts to Hardik Pandya bowling for GT

Gujarat Titans took to their official Twitter handle and said, “Hardik bhai is bowling - that's the tweet!”. At the same time, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also shed his views on the topic and tweeted a meme representing the reaction of Indian cricket fans on watching Pandya bowl. While Internet users weighed in with Jaffer’s views, they also reacted to it with some epic responses.

Netizens react on witnessing Hardik Pandya bowl

A fan mentioned in his tweet that Pandya bowling is bigger than the 2011 World Cup, while another fan added that it was bigger than it is bigger than Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa’s collection. Meanwhile, there were many other tweets saying that if Hardik continues to bowl, he can compete with Venkatesh Iyer for a place on the Indian national team. At the time of writing this article, LSG have completed 15.3 overs of the first innings, with 115/4 on the scoreboard.

This is bigger than 2011 wc — Shranth26 (@shranth26) March 28, 2022

Bigger than Allu Arjun puspam collections — joker gadu 😎 (@jokergaadu5432) March 28, 2022

Has to show his bowling fitness too with competition in Venkatesh Iyer. — movieman (@movieman777) March 28, 2022

Clicking 139 kmph ✌ — Sayantan Pan (@pancytopenia_) March 28, 2022

Let's win the tournament king — Kooki Kumar (@KookiKumar1) March 28, 2022

Image: iplt20.com/Disney+Hotstar/BCCI