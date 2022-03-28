IPL 2022, GT Vs LSG: Deepak Hooda's Epic Fifty Boosts LSG After Being 4 Down In Powerplay

Indian allrounder Deepak Hooda headlined Day 3 of IPL 2022 with his stunning half-century during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match, as he rescued LSG from a tough situation in terms of run-scoring. Hooda walked out to bat when Lucknow was trailing at 20/3 in the fourth over and took charge from one end, while the team lost Manish Pandey’s wicket in the fifth over of the first innings. Batting alongside Ayush Badoni, Hooda made sure LSG didn’t lose any more wickets and took the team's total forward from one end.

He smashed Gujarat bowlers all over the park for five fours and two sixes and went on to reach his half-century playing in the season opener for the team. Hooda took 36 deliveries to reach his fifty, while Badoni had scored only 11 runs after facing 20 balls at the time of writing this article. LSG took their score to 90/4 in 14 overs after being down at 32/4 in the powerplay.

Deepak Hooda dismissed on 55 by Rashid Khan

Meanwhile, Badoni also joined Hooda with the batting onslaught with a six and two fours in three consecutive balls in the 15th over, being bowled by GT skipper Hardik Pandya. However, Badoni hit yet another six to Rashid Khan in the 16th over, before his partner was dismissed. Hooda walked back to the pavilion in the sith delivery of the same over through an lbw.

At first, the on-field umpire declared Hooda was not out, however, Gujarat were quick to opt for the DRS call. The third umpire review suggested the ball was on the line of the stumps before beating Hooda, who looked to sweep it. The ball ended up striking Hooda below the knee pad and the review confirmed it would have hit the middle stump. Hooda struck 55 runs off 41 deliveries with the help of six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 134.14 and helped LSG with a chance of resurrecting themselves in their debut match of IPL.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)