IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weakness & Match-winners Of GT Squad

Gujarat Titans are one of the two new Indian Premier League teams, alongside Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who will join the eight original IPL teams to join the tournament starting from the 2022 edition of the tournament. Having acquired the services of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Rashid Khan as the draft picks, Gujarat went on to add big names like Matthew Wade, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, and Lockie Ferguson among the others during the IPL 2022 mega auction. As the Hardik-led team starts their IPL 2022 campaign with their tournament opener against LSG on March 28, here’s the SWOT analysis for the CVC Capitals owned Gujarat Titans franchise.

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans - Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, Threat

Strength - With the presence of experienced bowlers like Rashid, Lockie, Alzarri and Mohammed Shami in the squad, the biggest strength of Gujarat in the maiden IPl campaign will certainly be their bowling line-up. It is pertinent to mention that Shubman’s explosive batting will also be a plus point for the team. Wade and Miller can also prove to be crucial run-scorers for the team.

Weakness - Despite the presence of Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, and skipper Pandya, the team lacks the presence of any other experienced Indian batter. This can prove to be a weakness for the team, as they will also rely on Vijay Shankar to contribute with the bat. At the same time, uncapped Indian player Abhinav Manohar will also be expected to step up to the occasion when given a chance.

Opportunity - The Titans can finish the tournament as one of the best sides of IPL 2022 if they get their combination and balance right. This seems to be an uphill task but a lot will depend on Pandya’s captaincy skills. Having played under the leadership of India’s three greatest captains of the current generation, i.e. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, it is the perfect opportunity for Pandya to prove his mettle as a leader.

Threat - Skipper Pandya’s fitness, especially on the bowling part can become a threat for the team as he hasn’t bowled in the previous few seasons of IPL. If Pandya isn’t fit bowl, they will have difficulty in finding the right balance in the squad. At the same time, they will have to look at other options to complete Pandya’s quota of overs.

Image: Instagram@gujarat_titans