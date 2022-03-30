IPL 2022: Harbhajan, Chahal Laud Hasaranga's 'fiery Bowling Spell' As RCB Rattle KKR

Sri Lanka's most expensive IPL player Wanindu Hasaranga seems to be proving his doubters wrong after, he followed up a decent performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a spectacular performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

After picking up one wicket against PBKS in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) opening match of IPL 2022, the 24-year old picked up four scalps against KKR and conceded just 20 runs in his four overs spell. Following a brilliant performance, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal praised the Sri Lankan for his breathtaking bowling spell.

IPL 2022: Hasaranga gets praises for outstanding bowling spell

Wanindu Hasaranga was on fire as he picked up four crucial wickets to help RCB dismiss KKR for just 128 runs. KKR were rattled as they never seemed to get a decent partnership in. After being decently poised at 44 runs for the loss of three wickets, other than West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell there was no player that scored more than 20 runs.

RCB has rattled the KKR batting line-up! Some fiery bowling by Hasaranga and Akash Deep here. #RCBvKKR #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 30, 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga champion 🌟 💪#RCBvKKR — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 30, 2022

After Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj had dismissed three of the top four batters, Hasaranga made his presence felt in the match as he began by dismissing KKR captain Shreyas Iyer for just 13 runs. Hasaranga bowled a delivery that was tossed up which Iyer went to hit over long-on, only to find the fielder in the deep.

After dismissing the KKR skipper, the Sri Lankan also dismissed Sunil Narine, who got a thick outside edge to a length ball. The edge found Akash Deep at point, who made no mistake with the catch. In the very next delivery, Hasaranga also dismissed Sheldon Jackson for a golden duck by bowling a stunning googly, leaving the batter bamboozled.

That was not it as Hasaranga then also dismissed Tim Southee to get his fourth. The New Zealander failed to time his lofted shot as he found RCB captain Faf du Plessis at long-on. Other than Hasaranga, Harshal Patel also bowled a dream spell as he ended with stunning figures of 2-11 by bowling two maidens in his four-over spell. With Andre Russell ending as KKR's top scorer with just 25 runs, the dismal batting performance by the side was evident.