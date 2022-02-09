The Ahmedabad team, the Indian Premier League's newest franchise, unveiled their official name on Twitter on Wednesday. 'Gujarat Titans' is the name given to the Ahmedabad IPL team by its owner CVC Capital Partners. The Ahmedabad IPL team has officially revealed its identity, with only a few days left until the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Next season, the Titans will play in the IPL for the first time, with Hardik Pandya as their captain and Ashish Nehra as head coach.

The newly-named franchise shared a post unveiling their official name on Twitter, under the caption 'Shubh Aarambh!'.



Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Titans have also signed Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Shubman Gill as their final picks ahead of the auction. While Hardik and Rashid have been brought on board for Rs 15 crore each, Shubman has been awarded a contract for Rs 8 crore. Former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten and ex-India cricketer Aashish Kapoor have been appointed the batting coach and spin bowling coach, respectively.

In September of last year, CVC Capital Partners paid Rs 5,625 crore ($750 million) to buy the franchise rights from the BCCI. Even before the formal process of the sale could be finalised, the franchise was embroiled in a scandal, with concerns regarding CVC Capital Partners' gambling businesses taking the forefront. However, the sale was cleared by an investigating panel of the BCCI and CVC Capital Partners were allowed to plan their future strategy as an IPL team.

The mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the mega event.

