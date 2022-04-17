IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Poses With His 'main Man' Ahead Of Gujarat Vs CSK Clash

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya in a recent update shared a photo with former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the clash between both the teams amid the ongoing IPL 2022. Before the all-important game with CSK, Hardik Pandya posted for a picture praising the 2-time World Cup-winning with the caption 'My main man.'

My main man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vmf6Qt7R4 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 17, 2022

GT vs CSK

Both teams will enter the game with different perspectives. While Gujarat will be looking to gain 2 points and solidify their standings in the points table whereas the franchise from the southern part of India Chennai will be looking to win the game and survive in the ongoing IPL. Chennai and Gujarat both the franchises had a contrasting start in this year's IPL, where Gujarat is soundly enjoying the top seat in the points table the defending champions Chennai Super Kings are currently struggling just above the bottom team.

Hardik Pandya eyes Indian team spot after stellar performance in IPL 2022

Skipper Hardik Pandya is a man on a mission this season and has become a paras stone that turns everything it touches to gold. The all-rounder who has had fitness issues in the past and also struggled to bowl his quota of 4 overs in the IPL last season has bowled quite well this year.

In the 5 games that the all-rounder has played, the bowler Pandya has successfully picked 4 wickets at an economy of below 8. Whereas the batsman Pandya has been in a red hot form scoring left, right and centre. Hardik Pandya has scored 228 runs in the 5 games while returning not out in the pavilion for 2 instances at an average of 76.00 and a whopping strike rate of 136.53.

As you might have already guessed, the maximum amount of runs that Pandya has scored this season has come from boundaries. It is more like boundaries and Pandya goes hand in hand, the batsman has scored 26 fours and 6 maximums in the 5 games that he has played. It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Pandya has the third-highest runs in this year's ongoing IPL and he would look to perform similarly and lead his team to their maiden IPl trophy in their very first season.