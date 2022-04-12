Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Reveals Reason Why His Team Lost Clash Against SRH

This was Gujarat Titans' first defeat after winning three matches on the trot in their maiden appearance in IPL.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that a total of 162 was at least 10 runs short of what would have been a par-score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which chased down the target by losing only two wickets in an IPL game on Monday.

"I think batting wise we were 7-10 runs short, that would have made difference in the end. We started well with the ball, but those two overs where they scored 30 runs, got them back into the game," Hardik said after the match.

About being hit on the helmet by Kashmiri speed merchant Umran Malik, Hardik wanted to show some toughness.

"IPL is tough so I tried to show the youngster some toughness (against Malik). That (blow to the helmet) woke me up. They bowled well and stuck to their plans, credit to them for the way they bowled." The GT skipper feels that there is no need to panic and they will analyse the performance and come back stronger.

"We need to learn from the mistakes, we will have a conversation and a laugh as we have out next game in a couple of days," he added. 

