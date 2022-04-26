IPL 2022: Harshal Patel & Riyan Parag Engage In War Of Words; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Following the conclusion of the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) inning against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Riyan Parag engaged in a heated spat with Harshal Patel. While the details of the argument are not known, a video featuring the two has gone viral on social media.

Even though Harshal Patel picked up a wicket by dismissing Trent Boult, he had a tough day at the office as Riyan Parag smacked him all across the ground. On a day when most of the top RCB bowlers had an economy of 7.50 or less, Harshal ended up being on the more expensive end as he conceded 33 runs in four overs at an economy of 8.20.

Following his disappointing bowling spell as per his extremely high standards, he had a heated exchange with Parag, with the two requiring their teammates to separate them, as seen in the video below.

Despite losing IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler and his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal early, the Rajasthan Royals manage to set a target of 145 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a result of an outstanding fifty from Riyan Parag. The 20-year-old smashed 56 runs off just 31 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and four sixes.

Other than Pirag, only three RR batters managed to get to double figures. The trio of R Ashwin, skipper Sanju Samson, and Daryl Mitchell hit 17, 27, and 16 runs, respectively. Even though most of the RCB bowlers had a decent day with the ball, the duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood were the pick amongst them as both not only picked up two scalps each, but they also had an economy of less than six.

IPL 2022 points table update: RR and RCB have 10 points each

After seven matches, the Rajasthan Royals are currently in third place with 10 points, level on points with fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played a game more. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points after seven matches.