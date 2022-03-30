IPL 2022: Hasaranga Reveals Favourite KKR Wicket, Expresses Delight To Wear Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was on fire against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday as he ripped their batting line-up apart. The Sri Lankan, who was bought for a staggering Rs 10.75 crore by RCB, picked up a four-wicket haul as he dismissed KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson and Tim Southee in his four-over spell. Following his immaculate display with the ball, the 24-year old revealed which wicket he enjoyed the most as he also expressed his delight to wear the purple cap.

Wanindu Hasaranga reveals which KKR wicket was his favourite

While speaking in his post-innings interview, Wanindu Hasaranga said, "I am very happy to wear this (purple) cap. These kinds of wickets are very good as straight boundaries are very small. I bowled my normal lengths today and tried to bowl dot balls and it worked well." With five wickets in just two matches, the Sri Lankan spinner currently holds the purple cap. On being asked which was the wicket he enjoyed the most, Hasaranga replied, "Shreyas Iyer."

IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga helps restrict KKR to just 128 runs

KKR produced a dismal batting performance as they were dismissed for just 128 runs, with Wanindu Hasaranga grabbing a four-wicket haul for RCB. With Andre Russell ending as KKR's highest scorer with 25 runs, the disappointing batting performance by the side was evident.

After KKR was decently poised at 44 runs for the loss of three wickets, Wanindu Hasaranga made his presence felt with the ball as he dismissed KKR batters in quick succession. The 24-year old began by picking up the wicket of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was dismissed for just 13 runs. Against a delivery that was tossed up, Iyer attempted to hit it over long-on, only to find RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in the deep.

After dismissing Iyer, the Sri Lankan spinner also picked up the wicket of Sunil Narine, who found a thick outside edge to a length delivery. Akash Deep took a comfortable catch at point to complete the dismissal. In the very next delivery, the 24-year old also dismissed wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson for a golden duck by bowling a fantastic googly. Soon after, he also picked up the wicket of Tim Southee to grab his fourth and wrap up a stunning performance with the ball.