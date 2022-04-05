IPL 2022: How Could Du Plessis-led RCB Playing XI Look Like With Return Of Glenn Maxwell?

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was an important member of the RCB team last season and that is why he has been retained ahead of IPL 2022 Auction. The cricketer who recently got married missed the first two matches of RCB 's campaign however he is back with the RCB camp after serving his quarantine period. However, the question remains whether Glenn Maxwell will be able to play the RCB vs RR clash.

RR vs RCB: Will Glenn Maxwell feature in RCB Playing XI?

The RCB vs RR match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, April 5, however, Glenn Maxwell will be warming the bench and will not be part of the RCB playing XI. The reason behind the non-inclusion of Glenn Maxwell in playing XI is because of Cricket Australia's guidelines, which state that no contracted Aussie player can participate in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 before April 6.

Glenn Maxwell's unavailability for the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match was also confirmed by RCB’s director of cricket Mike Hesson in a video shared by the franchise on Tuesday. Nonetheless, Hesson also confirmed that Maxwell will be available from RCB’s next game onwards, which is against Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 9.

In the video Hesson said, “It’s pretty clear that from Cricket Australia’s point of view, no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, even though he (Glenn Maxwell) has arrived here, he can’t play till the 6th. We are well aware of that. He will be available for the game on the 9th,”

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

IPL 2022: RR vs RCB preview

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table having won their opening two matches this season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore also played the same amount of matches this season where they managed to win one match. Rajasthan Royals played their last game against Mumbai Indians and they won the game by 23 runs. Jos Buttler scored the first century for Rajasthan Royals this season and will look to carry on the momentum in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore played their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders which they won by 3 wickets. Sherfane Rutherford scored 28 runs while Wanindu Hasaranga picked up 4 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in that game. Speaking about head to head record between both the items the two have faced off each other 22 times in the history of the IPL where Rajasthan Royals managed to win 10 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won the remaining 12 matches.