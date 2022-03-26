IPL 2022 Icons Kohli, Rahul & Rohit Engage In Hilarious Banter Ahead Of New Season; WATCH

With just a few hours remaining for IPL 2022 to commence, the excitement could not be higher amongst fans for the 15th edition of the tournament. The season opener will witness reigning champions Chennai Super Kings taking on previous season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will begin live at 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the new season, several Indian stars including former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, five-time winning IPL captain Rohit Sharma and new Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul could be seen engaging in some hilarious banter.

Indian IPL 2022 stars engage in hilarious banter ahead of new season

In a video shared by IPL's official social media handles, several current and former captains of the franchises could be seen engaging in some hilarious banter ahead of the 2022 season. The video started with Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul calling Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, stating that he began the call after having learnt how to open from the hitman himself.

Soon after, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, former Royals Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and new Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer also joined the call. When Kohli said in Hindi that a new king (referencing Hardik) had joined the call, Iyer intervened and said in Hindi, "A king is never new or old. In him, there is always fire. Will not stop or bow down."

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar then joined the call and told Iyer that he may be extremely filmy, but their bowling was also extremely lethal. At this moment, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal also joined in and his response is likely to woo all the fans of the team, "We are ready to get umpires performing bhangra (referencing their abilities to hit sixes) in all our matches."

The wait is over! 👏 👏



More teams, more excitement.🎆



Expect a bit of banter as we gear up for the #TATAIPL 2022 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cPgkLm0Ail — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

With the IPL 2022 set to be a ten-team tournament with two new teams entering the fray, this season promises to be the best and the most entertaining. The competition will feature more players, more matches and a longer season. It also promises to have more drama with several last ball finishes and perhaps even super overs.