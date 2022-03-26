IPL 2022: Injuries, Bio-bubble, National Duty - A Look At Team-wise Player Availability

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to get underway on March 26 with the blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The first match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Let's take a look at team-wise player availability for this season of the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali will miss CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. He was unable to obtain a visa in time, causing his trip to India to be delayed. Ali has landed in Mumbai and is currently undergoing a mandatory three-day quarantine. He will be eligible for selection from the next game onwards. Meanwhile, India pacer Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the first few games for CSK as he is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

India batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the first game for Mumbai Indians on March 27. Yadav is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he is recovering from a thumb injury. Yadav suffered the injury during the three-match T20I series against West Indies last month. Yadav is the only key player for Mumbai who will miss the first game against Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

For their first game against Punjab Kings on March 27, RCB will be without a couple of key players. Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, and Jason Behrendorff, all Australians, will be unavailable for at least the first two games. While Hazlewood and Behrendorff will be in Pakistan with their national side, Maxwell has just married his long-time partner and will be busy with post-marriage festivities.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR will miss the services of Australian players Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch for the first few games. Finch will be in Pakistan for a white-ball series and will only be available after the conclusion of the tour on April 5. Cummins, on the other hand, is expected to fly back to Australia for Shane Warne's memorial and will most likely join the side from April 6 onwards.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals will miss the services of a few key overseas players for the first few games. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh of Australia will be playing a white-ball series in Pakistan, while Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh will be quarantined after joining the DC squad late due to a bilateral series against South Africa. Protea pacer Lungi Ngidi was also part of South Africa versus Bangladesh series and will not be available for at least the first game.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings will miss South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and England batter, Jonny Bairstow, for at least the first two games of the season. While Rabada was part of South Africa's ODI squad for the Bangladesh series, Bairstow is currently playing the Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

West Indies players Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers will be unavailable for at least the first two games for Lucknow Super Giants as they are part of the Test squad, which is currently locking horns against England in the Caribbean. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinisis will also miss the first few games for LSG as he will be playing the white-ball series in Pakistan.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (GT) will miss the services of key West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, who is part of the Test squad against England. The Titans have already lost England opener Jason Roy, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue. Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced Roy for IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, who was part of the ODI series against Bangladesh, will miss the first game for Rajasthan Royals on March 29.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Australian bowler Sean Abbott is the only player who will miss the first few games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will be with the national squad in Pakistan.

Image: IPL/BCCI