IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Displeased On Raina Going Unsold; Questions Foreign Players' Age

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has come out in support of former teammate Suresh Raina after he went unsold during the IPL Auction 2022. The IPL Auction 2022 took place on 12th and 13th February in Bengaluru when some of the top Indian and overseas stars went under the hammer. However, the former CSK star who had a base price of INR 1 crore had no takers during the two-day auction. Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to express his disappointment over no teams going ahead and picking Suresh Raina during the IPL 2022 auction.

IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan tweets in support of Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL history and has been part of 13 of the 14 IPL seasons playing for CSK and now-defunct Gujarat Lions. Irfan Pathan in his tweet wrote that Suresh Raina could have been pushed once despite the poor IPL 2021 season. He tweeted

Still think Raina could have been pushed. We have seen some foreign players who have played IPL till 40.Raina is 35! One bad season. #MrIPL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 14, 2022

A total of 76 players went unsold during the IPL 2022 auction with Steve Smith and Suresh Raina being amongst them. Other big-name players who missed out on IPL contracts during IPL 2022 auction were Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, South African spinner Imran Tahir and former T20 World Cup-winning captains Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch.

Suresh Raina IPL Career

Suresh Raina has been part of the CSK team right from the start of the tournament in 2008. He led Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was banned for two years before donning the yellow jersey back in 2018. Besides the CSK love, Raina has scored tons of runs while his time with the yellow army during his entire IPL career and has been instrumental in CSK's success during the title-winning campaign.

Coming to the Suresh Raina stats during his entire career until now the left-hander was the first player in IPL to cross the 5000-run mark and is currently the fourth-highest run-getter having amassed 5528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73 including one century and 39 half-centuries. Raina also has 35 wickets to his name at an economy close to 7 and has taken 108 catches, which is the most by any fielder in the tournament.