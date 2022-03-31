IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Shuts Down Pakistan Journalist Over Remarks On Mohammad Shami

India pacer Mohammed Shami made headlines on March 28 during the clash of the debutants, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2022 for his match-winning bowling effort of 3/25 in 4 overs. Shami’s lethal bowling performance for GT earned him praises from the cricket world, including from former India allrounder Irfan Pathan. Pathan lauded the bowler by saying that there are hardly any bowlers in world cricket who use the new ball better than Mohammed Shami, he received a reply from Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq.

While the journalist looked to contradict with the statement made by Pathan, the former allrounder shut him down with a befitting response. Praising Shami in the first tweet, Irfan said, “There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed shami!,” while Ihtisham Ul Haq said, ““THEY CAN’T PLAY HIM,” in reply. In the meantime, in his reply to the journalist, Irfan further said, “In 2003 World Cup, Wasim Akram (Legend) couldn't beat Sachin Tendulkar's (Legend) bat. Does it mean he couldn't bowl??”.

There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed shami! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2022

In 2003 World Cup, Wasim Akram (Legend) couldn't beat Sachin Tendulkar's (Legend) bat. Does it mean he couldn't bowl?? #sasteexperts — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the journalist lost his calm after seeing the response from Irfan Pathan as he ended up calling Pathan a cheap commentator. “Let me remind you that Sachin was dropped by Razzaq on Wasim Akram's ball. Sachin's two best inns in World Cups, against Pakistan, had 5 drop catches in total. Now, don't block me like Harbhajan,” the journalist wrote. Cricket fans were furious on coming to know about the journalist’s remarks as they labeled his reply as hilarious.

What did the fan say?

A fan stated that catches gets dropped during hundreds of men’s and women’s cricket matches, but no one obsesses over them and tried to take credit away from the batters. Another fan questioned the journalist if he is trying to say that Shami isn’t a good new-ball bowler. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that Shami’s three-wicket haul on March 28 came during the powerplay overs. The fact that Shami dismissed top strikers like KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandeu with the new ball asserts his dominance with the new ball.

This is beyond hilarious.

Catches have been dropped in hundreds of games in men's & women's cricket

No one obsesses over them randomly or tries to take credit away cos the game is about merit and as far as Irfan goes,He is one of the sharpest analysts in the game @RaunakRK — ಸೂರಿ (Sachin | Stafanie| Sneh| Ash |Jasprit Stan) (@Indicsouth) March 31, 2022

Also,Irfan will remain a respected ,admired cricketer Mr Hq,pls focus on pushing for grassroots sports governance ,reform for cricket & all Olympic sports in Pak .That would be a productive spend of time.

Open ur mind. — ಸೂರಿ (Sachin | Stafanie| Sneh| Ash |Jasprit Stan) (@Indicsouth) March 31, 2022

What is the purpose of your tweets? So are you suggesting Shami isn't a good new ball bowler?? — Aneemesh ℳℰℍͲᗅ (@aneemeshmehta) March 31, 2022

