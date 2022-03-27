IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Shares Throwback Video To Celebrate His 10th Year In Tournament

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is arguably one of the greatest finds of the Indian Premier League (IPL), who made his debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) back in IPL 2013 and was a relatively unknown bowler before that. He has played a total of 106 matches so far in his IPL career from 2013 to 2021 and has a total number of 130 wickets to his credit. While MI kick off their IPL 2022 campaign on Sunday with the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Bumrah took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of him, celebrating his 10 years in the coveted T20 league.

In the video, a young Jasprit Bumrah can be seen practising in the MI camp, which then transitions to him practising from the current season. Sharing the video, Bumrah captioned it saying, “This is my 10th season of the IPL, so many memories and special moments. Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, and everything in between, I’m grateful for everything that was and hopeful for everything to come. @mumbaiindians.”

Watch the video:

How did Jasprit Bumrah make his way up the ranks in IPL?

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Bumrah opened his tally of wickets in the IPL, by dismissing Virat Kohli in the 2013 edition. Kohli was already a superstar cricketer by then, which brought Bumrah immediately to the limelight. At the same time, Bumrah’s unique and unorthodox bowling style also made him different from the rest. In his 106 match IPL career, Bumrah has an economy rate of 7.43 and the best figure of 4/14.

A look at Jasprit Bumrah's time playing for the Indian cricket team

After shinning in the IPL for two seasons, Bumrah stormed his way into the Indian cricket team and made his debut under the legendary skipper MS Dhoni. He became one of the top guns in Dhoni’s arsenal before Kohli took over the captaincy of the team. Soon enough, Bumrah became one of the best fast bowlers around the globe across all formats. Playing for India in 29 Test matches, 70 ODI matches, and 57 T20I matches, Bumrah has picked up 123, 113, and 67 wickets respectively.

Image: Instagram/@jaspritb1/@mumbaiindians