IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Hits 2nd Century Of Tournament; Fans Laud Batter's Brilliant Knock

England cricketer Jos Buttler became the talking point for the cricketing world during the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Monday after scoring his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. After KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match no. 30, Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a partnership of 97 runs in 59 balls, before Padikkal’s dismissal on an individual score of 24 runs. By the time, Buttler had already scored 67 runs in 41 balls, and only 19 balls more to reach his hundred in style.

If you do it once, you're great.

If you do it twice, you're Jos Buttler. 💗 pic.twitter.com/2Yb1EJtqrA — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 18, 2022

Buttler hit KKR pacer Pat Cummins for a six over the long-on as the entire stadium erupted in cheers for the English cricketer. He took a single in the next ball and was dismissed by Cummins in the next delivery he faced on the score of 103 runs in 61 balls. Rajasthan found themselves at 183/3 in 16.4 overs after Buttler’s dismissal and reached a total of 217 at the end of 20 overs, after losing two more wickets.

Watch RR celebrating Jos Buttler's century against KKR:

Cricket fans react to Jos Buttler's century-

The century against KKR was Buttler’s second in the season as he earlier hit 100 runs off 68 balls against Mumbai Indians in match no. 9 of the tournament. He has also hit two half-centuries in the ongoing edition, and his tally of runs stands at 375 after six matches. It is pertinent to mention that Buttler is the current orange cap holder and is 140 runs ahead of second-placed KL Rahul. Indian cricket fans were left in awe of Buttler’s power-hitting skills after his hundred and took the Internet by storm in no time.

IPL tweeted about Buttler’s knock saying, “100 for @josbuttler! What a knock this has been from @rajasthanroyals right-hander! His 2nd hundred of the #TATAIPL 2022 & 3rd IPL ton overall!”. Fans reacted to IPL’s tweet, wondering if Buttler will surpass Virat Kohli’s tally of 973 runs in the IPL 2016 season.

Can Buttler go pass Kohli's 2016 973 runs record? #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/8jN32JOyEV — Guru (@okguru123) April 18, 2022

Jos The Bosss will he break Virat kohli record of 5 hundreds and 973 runs in this IPL — Siddharth (@Siddhar07998580) April 18, 2022

Other fans credited Rajasthan Royals for retaining Buttler this season. Another fan praised Buttler’s knock by saying he is in the form of his life. At the same time, there were many other fans praising Buttler for hitting his second century of IPL 2022.

RETAINED WORKED WELL THIS SEASON... FANTASTIC BRILLIANT KNOCK CENTURY BY JOS THE BOSS... — Subash (@iamSubash888) April 18, 2022

Buttler is in the form of his life. Absolute best. Well played jos — Ashutosh Dash (@Ashutos61545834) April 18, 2022

Just a magnificent inning once again.. I love ❤ watching this man when he bat.. 👏 — Niraj Kr Singh (@Nirajksingh21) April 18, 2022

Best in the world — Josh spillo (@Joshspilling) April 18, 2022

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)