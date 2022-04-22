Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Inches Closer To Virat Kohli's 2016 Record Post 3rd Ton Vs DC

RR star opening batter Jos Buttler has been in terrific form all of the IPL 2022 season as he smacked his third century of the campaign against DC on Friday.

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler smacks third ton

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star opening batter Jos Buttler has been in terrific form all of the IPL 2022 season, and he did not disappoint against the Delhi Capitals (DC) either, as he smashed a staggering ton. The Englishman smacked 116 runs off just 65 deliveries, an innings that included nine fours and nine sixes. Following his spectacular innings, several members of the cricketing fraternity lauded the wicket-keeper batter.

Cricketing fraternity praises Jos Buttler after third ton of IPL 2022

Jos Buttler eyes Virat Kohli's record after 3rd ton in IPL 2022

Current Orange Cap holder of the IPL 2022 season, Jos Buttler, continues his stellar form after smacking his third century of the season when he got to the three-figure mark against the Delhi Capitals on Friday. Previously, Buttler had scored hundreds against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

As a result of his third century, he is now one hundred behind Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in a season. The former Indian captain had an exceptional season in 2016 when he not only smacked four hundreds but scored 973 runs over the season. As things stand, Buttler is still a long way away from breaking that record as he has scored 491 runs after seven matches.

RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals set IPL 2022's highest target

Jos Buttler's second consecutive century of the IPL 2022 season helped Rajasthan Royals set this year's highest total as they smacked 222 runs in just 20 overs. Other than Buttler, fellow opener Devdutt Paddikal also scored a fifty as he hit 54 runs off 35 deliveries, an inning that included seven fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson played a fine cameo as he smacked 46 runs off just 19 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and three sixes.

RR vs DC playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

