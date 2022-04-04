IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Names RR Player Who Will Do Well For India; 'got All The Attributes'

Rajasthan Royals' swashbuckling opener Jos Buttler has been impressed with his teammate Prasidh Krishna and believes that the player has all the attributes it takes to become a successful speedster and noted that Prasidh Krishna will play for India in all three formats of the game.

"He has some pace in the nets and skills, he’s got all the attributes to be a very successful fast bowler for India in all formats of the game. I see him playing red-ball cricket for India as well." Jos Buttler said during a pre-match media interaction.

Jos Buttler lauds Ashwin & Chahal's experience and its benefits in RR's bowling camp

He also added that RR has immensely benefitted from the availability of the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the bowling camp. "Their experience is really invaluable. Having those guys is fantastic, we have lots of experience to draw from. Against Mumbai, the game was in the balance and we needed wickets. Ashwin came up with a fantastic wicket and then Yuzi got two for two. Those guys are top performers and they know how to get things done" he added.

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler opens up about taking on Basil Thampi en route his 68-ball 100

Jos Buttler also spoke about targeting Basil Thampi by smashing three sixes and two fours and scoring 26 runs off that four overs of the innings. "At certain times in T20 cricket, you are always looking for that one over that you can really target and go for, and that was when I decided I had to try and be really aggressive. I had been a bit quiet up until that point in the powerplay. So I wanted to try and make use of it and try to attack. I certainly felt like that gave me some good momentum into my innings," he said.

Buttler was all praise for Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and noted that everyone in the camp has enjoyed playing under him. "Sanju definitely has that. His game has matured, cricket has matured, and he’s older and wiser than when we first started. We enjoy playing under his leadership. He makes a great environment. He’s a fun guy who has respect from the entire group," he concluded.

Image: BCCI